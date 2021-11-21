Longtime community banker Tami Owens has been named branch manager of Oregon Coast Bank’s Pacific City office.
Owens, who started her OCB career more than 15 years ago, has filled management positions serving as operations supervisor at the bank’s Lincoln City, Tillamook and Pacific City offices.
“Our Pacific City office has shown remarkable growth for 17 years,” Oregon Coast Bank’s President and Chief Executive Officer Lance Nunn said. “That growth can be attributed to the positive relationships between our staff and customers. When the Pacific City Branch Manager position became open, many of those customers expressed their desire for Tami to receive the promotion. We couldn’t agree more –Tami understands the community, our customers and is an exceptional leader.”
Owens is a 25-year Cloverdale resident who is active civically and popular with customers, according to a release from the bank.
Owens said she is committed to the local communities served by the bank’s Pacific City office.
Owens first moved to the area as a family dairy farmer. Owens and her husband, Jeff Schiewe, raised a blended family of four children. Her husband is a math teacher at Nestucca High School and also serves as the school’s head football and softball coach.
