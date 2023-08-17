The Bureau of Land Management is hosting what is billed as a historic milestone: the 150-year commemoration ceremony of the Yaquina Head Lighthouse.
The event is slated for Aug. 19 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the lighthouse located in the Yaquina Head Outstanding Natural Area, 750 NW Lighthouse Drive in Newport.
The Yaquina Head Light Station has been a crucial aid to navigation along the Oregon Coast for 150 years, according to the BLM.
“Standing 93-feet tall at the westernmost point of the basalt headland, the lighthouse has been a bright beacon of the night, guiding ships and their supplies along the west coast since the light was first lit on August 20, 1873,” a release from the BLM states.
Starting at 3 p.m. on August 19, the commemoration will feature the U.S. Coast Guard Honor Guard and remarks from various partners and supporters. The speakers schedule to attend include, BLM Oregon/Washington State Director Barry Bushue, senior leaders from the U.S. Coast Guard, Department of the Interior, Bureau of Land Management, Oregon State House of Representatives, and Lincoln County.
Shortly before sunset, the Coast Guard will lead a ceremonial relighting of the Yaquina Head Lighthouse. Throughout the day, costumed park rangers will lead children’s games and activities, host a children’s art show, and tend a period garden. Tidepools will be available for exploring between 8 a.m. and noon.
One of Oregon’s tallest lighthouses, Yaquina remains an active lighthouse and its beam can be seen glowing in the night. The lighthouse and the surrounding natural area attracts an estimated 350,000 visitors annually from around the world.
Restoration and maintenance efforts for the lighthouse include a $400,000 paint job and other work conducted in 2015, which was funded through grants, donations, and fundraisers.
Over the years, tours have been conducted at the lighthouse with volunteers dressed in period-costumes. Nearby the lighthouse is a cobble beach composed of millions of rounded basalt rocks. The beach by the lighthouse is rich with tide pools and the Yaquina Head Natural Area also offers hiking trails.
The lighthouse is currently closed and not offering tours. The tidepools are open 365 days a year.
For the Aug. 19 celebration, RSVPs are encouraged to Sarah Bennett, BLM Oregon/Washington public affairs officer at spbennett@blm.gov, or call 503-808-6003, are appreciated by Thursday, Aug. 17.
For more information about the Yaquina Head Lighthouse, call 541-574-3100.
