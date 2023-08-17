Yaquina Head Lighthouse

Yaquina Head Lighthouse south of Lincoln City attracts about 350,000 visitors each year.

 Courtesy photo

The Bureau of Land Management is hosting what is billed as a historic milestone: the 150-year commemoration ceremony of the Yaquina Head Lighthouse.

The event is slated for Aug. 19 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the lighthouse located in the Yaquina Head Outstanding Natural Area, 750 NW Lighthouse Drive in Newport.

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Now that it is legal in Oregon, will you pump your own gasoline?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.