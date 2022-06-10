The City of Newport invites the public to attend the dedication of various pieces of public art. These include work created, or donated, by Julie Lamberson, Jurgen Eckstein work donated by Dianne Eckstein, Ken Spencer, Casey McEneny, Gary Herd, and Harold Lofton work, donated by Joan Lofton.
The Public Arts Committee generally schedules formal dedications of public art to enhance community awareness of the amazing collection of public art found in Newport. The last public art dedication was scheduled for March 14, 2020, and was canceled due to COVID-19, and none have been scheduled since.
A public reception will be held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 16, in the city council chambers of the Newport City Hall. Participants will have an opportunity to view the latest public art acquisitions, visit with the donors or artists, and partake in refreshments.
The Public Arts Committee will hold its regular monthly meeting following the reception, and everyone is welcome to attend.
