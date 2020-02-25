The list is down to five, and now the City of Lincoln City Public Arts Committee would like to hear from you, the residents, artists and interested parties on who they would like to create a large scale art installation at the new Lincoln City Cultural Center Plaza.
On February 28, from 5-7 p.m. at City Hall, the community will gather for a Public Forum. This forum will showcase the five finalists for the Public Arts Committee’s Call for Artists. These five finalists will each give a presentation on past work and share their visions for a large-scale art installation.
As part of the Public Art Master Plan approved by City Council, the Public Arts Committee was given the task of recommending an artist to build a large-scale art installation in Lincoln City. It will have a budget of $80,000 to $120,000, and its proposed location is the southwest corner of the future Lincoln City Cultural Plaza.
The Committee issued an RFQ Call For Artists and received multiple proposals.
“We’ve been working on this project for quite a while, and now things are finally getting real,” LCCC Executive Director Niki Price said. “The city issued a Request for Qualifications in the fall, and we received applications from around the country and the world. The committee has narrowed the field to five, and now we need your help.”
The five finalists include Pete Beeman, Hilary Pfiefer, Heidi Erickson, Bill and Karma Simmons and Adrienne Peck from Rohleder Borges. These five talented artists will each have an opportunity to share photos of previous art installations and talk about their vision for this project.
They will then be available to answer questions from the public. Comment cards will be available for the public to fill out and light refreshments will be provided.
“On behalf of the other current public art committee members - Krista Eddy, Deb Hobbie, Roxce Stavney and Larry Stevens - I'm extending this call for your opinion, guidance and feedback,” Price said. “We envision this work as engaging, monumental and remarkable. In order to achieve something of this magnitude, we need the public. We need you.”
The Public Arts Committee hopes many people come to this forum as this installation will be a permanent addition to Lincoln City and wants as much input from the public as possible to aid in their recommendation. After the forum and interviews, the Committee will narrow the list to one recommendation, which they will present to City Council for approval.
For more information, contact Liz Francis, Executive Assistant to the Director at 541-996-1272 or at lfrancis@lincolncity.org.
