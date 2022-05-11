Puccini’s grandest spectacle, “Turandot,” returns to the big screen in high-def at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at the Newport Performing Arts Center, as part of “The Met: Live in HD" series. Ukrainian soprano Liudmyla Monastyrska, who starred in “Live in HD” transmissions of Verdi’s “Aida” and “Nabucco” in previous seasons, sings the title princess.
Franco Zeffirelli’s extravagant production—with spectacular sets and stage pageantry—also features South Korean tenor Yonghoon Lee as Calàf, Turandot’s princely suitor, who risks everything to win her heart and sings “Nessun dorma,” one of the most famous arias in all of opera. Albanian soprano Ermonela Jaho sings Liù, and Italian bass Ferruccio Furlanetto portrays king Timur. Italian conductor Marco Armiliato leads Puccini’s stirring score. American soprano Nadine Sierra, who is currently starring in the title role of the Met’s new production of Donizetti’s “Lucia di Lammermoor,” which will be the next “Live in HD” on Saturday, May 21, hosts the live transmission.
“Turandot” originally premiered at the Teatro alla Scala in Milan in April of 1926.
THE STARS OF “TURANDOT”
Marco Armiliato, conductor; Hometown: Genoa, Italy
Liudmyla Monastyrska, Turandot; Hometown: Kiev, Ukraine
Yonghoon Lee, Calàf; Hometown: Seoul, South Korea
Ermonela Jaho, Liù; Hometown: Tirana, Albania
Ferruccio Furlanetto, Timur; Hometown: Sacile, Italy
BOX OFFICE
For more information or to purchase tickets call or visit the Newport Performing Arts Center Box Office:
Tuesday – Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by calling 541-265-2787
Individual tickets range from $10 - $22 + fees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.