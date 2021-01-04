The Oregon Coast Council for the Arts (OCCA) welcomes The PushPin & ClothesLine Show January 16 to February 27 in the Runyan Gallery of the Newport Visual Arts Center (VAC).
The show recognizes creative talent throughout Lincoln County – an annual opportunity for community members to showcase their artwork or writing in a gallery, and/or to purchase an original piece of local art. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the show, which has been expanded to include work hung on clotheslines as well as gallery walls.
“We’ve changed the installation process,” says VAC Director Tom Webb, “Artists’ work will be attached to a strip of pine wood running throughout the gallery. We’ve also added the option to hang work from a clothesline.”
Artists of all ages, genres, and experience levels are encouraged to participate. Exhibit attendees will be invited to vote for the “People’s Choice Award” and, continuing a tradition started in 2016, work featured in The PushPin & ClothesLine Show will be considered for inclusion in the Mayors’ Show, which is scheduled to take place in March of 2021.
“The PushPin & ClothesLine Show celebrates and supports local art, showcasing the diverse talents of Lincoln County artists,” noted Akia Woods, OCCA’s Board President, “We look forward to representing all of Lincoln County, from north to south county, young and old, visual artists and writers alike.”
Submissions must be original (no prints or facsimiles) and ready to hang with four or fewer push pins, or three or fewer clothes pins (limit one submission per participant). Limited pedestals for three-dimensional work will also be available on a first-come, first-served basis. As this is a family-oriented community show, OCCA asks that submitted work be appropriate for all audiences. Pieces may be offered for sale, and participants are encouraged to put a price on their work.
Submitting artists should deliver their work directly to the Runyan Gallery at the VAC (777 NW Beach Drive, Nye Beach), January 13-15 between noon and 4 pm, Saturday, January 16 between 10 am and noon, or during gallery hours following the opening of the exhibit. Artwork will be submitted on a no-contact basis, and a mobile drop-off option will also be available. VAC staff will hang the artwork. Registration forms are available online at www.coastarts.org or by emailing twebb@coastarts,org.
During the run of the exhibit, the Runyan Gallery will be open on Wednesdays and Saturdays from noon to 4 pm, following COVID-19 guidelines. When COVID-19 guidelines preclude in-person visits, artwork will be available for online viewing and select pieces will be hung in windows throughout the facility. Due to COVID-19 restrictions the traditional, in-person opening reception will not take place, though some work in the exhibit will be featured online and Zoom gatherings will be scheduled.
To sign up for event notifications, community members should join the Friends of the VAC e-Newsletter by visiting https://coastarts.org/visual-arts-center/newsletter/.
The VAC adheres to all health and safety protocol provided by the Governor’s Office as well as the City of Newport. All visitors to the VAC are required to wear proper masks and have their temperature taken prior to entry.
The Oregon Coast Council for the Arts manages the Newport Visual Arts Center and the Newport Performing Arts Center and serves as the regional arts council for Oregon’s seven coastal counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.