The Oregon Coast Council for the Arts welcomes The PushPin & ClothesLine Show from Jan. 6-29 in the Runyan Gallery at the Newport Visual Arts Center (VAC). This year marks the 31th anniversary of the community-based PushPin Show, which has been expanded to include work hung on gallery walls as well as on clothes lines.
Given COVID-19 restrictions there will be a soft opening reception from noon to 4 p.m. Jan. 8. Some work in the exhibit will be featured online following the opening date.
The PushPin & ClothesLine Show recognizes creative talent throughout Lincoln County; artists of all ages and all levels of experience are encouraged to participate. Artwork must be original (no prints or facsimilies). All Lincoln County residents, including beginners, emerging visual artists, established professionals, craftspersons, poets and literary artists, hobbyists, youngsters, oldsters, college students, retirees and families are invited to submit artwork.
Participants in the PushPin & ClothesLine Show must be able to hang their work with four or fewer push pins or three or fewer clothes pins. Most artists will hang their own work (singular works only). The PushPin & ClothesLine Show is a family-oriented community show, and OCCA asks that the work be appropriate for all audiences. Artwork may be for sale, and OCCA encourages people to put a price on their work.
The PushPin & ClothesLine Show artists should deliver their work directly to the Runyan Gallery at the VAC,777 NW Beach Dr., Nye Beach on Thursday and Friday, Jan. 6 and 7, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or Saturday, Jan. 8, 10 a.m. to noon. A mobile drop-off option will also be available, with registration forms and gallery tags available online. During the run of the exhibit, the Runyan Gallery will be open Wednesdays through Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m.
The Pushpin & ClothesLine Show brings together the resources of OCCA and the VAC, the diverse talents of Lincoln County visual and literary artists, and the public to celebrate and support local art. The Pushpin & ClothesLine Show is an annual opportunity to showcase one’s artwork or writing in a gallery or to purchase a piece of art. Exhibit attendees will be invited to vote for the “People’s Choice Award.” To sign up for event notifications, community members should join the Friends of the VAC e-Newsletter by visiting https://coastarts.org/visual-arts-center/newsletter/.
“OCCA has changed the installation process for the PushPin & ClothesLine Show,” said OCCA VAC Director Tom Webb. “Artists will attach their work to a strip of pine wood running around the gallery. Plus we’ve added the option to hang work from a clothes line. Limited pedestals for three-dimensional work will be available on a first-come basis.”
Continuing a tradition started in 2016, artists in the PushPin & ClothesLine Show will be considered for inclusion in the Mayors’ Show in March 2021.
The VAC adheres to all health and safety protocol provided by the Governor’s Office as well as the City of Newport. All visitors to the VAC are required to wear proper masks and have their temperature taken prior to entry.
The Oregon Coast Council for the Arts manages the Newport Visual Arts Center and the Newport Performing Arts Center, and serves as the regional arts council for Oregon’s seven coastal counties.
