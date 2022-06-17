The Lincoln City Cultural Center is honored to announce an upcoming fiber arts exhibit, “Let Me Tell You About Fistula.” This poignant demonstration was designed and created by fistula survivors in Kenya.
Fistula is a devastating injury that leaves women incontinent, socially stigmatized, and in great suffering. The exhibit’s quilt panels vividly show the causes of fistula, the emotional and physical suffering it creates, and the joy of healing. Using fabric collage, applique and embroidery, these quilts tell a compelling story as fistula survivors have found a way to speak through the art of quilting. Women the world forgot are beckoning us to come closer so we may know them at last.
This Fistula Art Exhibition is a partnership between Fistula Foundation, an international nonprofit that treats obstetric fistula, and Quilts for Empowerment, a nonprofit that supports the reintegration of fistula survivors in Kenya. The goal of the exhibition is to raise awareness and educate the public about fistula. Survivors in Kenya identified the seven most important stories that they believe everyone should know about this devastating injury.
The women collectively decided on the content and images for each of these stories, which became the exhibition’s seven quilt panels. The women did all the appliqué and hand embroidery in Kenya. In the United States, the panels were machine quilted onto felt and mounted on canvas stretcher frames. This exhibit will be on display in the LCCC’s Fiber Arts Studio Gallery from June 24 to Aug. 21, Thursday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
