The Depoe Bay Chamber of Commerce, a local non-profit organization, is pleased to announce that the 63rd Depoe Bay Salmon Bake will take place on Saturday, September 21.
This annual traditional community event will be held at the Depoe Bay City Park with salmon meals being serving from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. (or until all salmon/tickets have been sold).
The salmon will be cooked in the traditional Native American style on stakes over an alder and fir wood fueled fire. The meal includes approximately 8 oz. of wild-caught Chinook salmon, coleslaw, bread, beverage and dessert. Salmon meal tickets are available in advance (with a $2 discount per meal) for $23 at depoebaychamber.org or at the Depoe Bay Visitor Center. Subject to availability, meal tickets will also be sold at the gate for $25.
Admission to the park, as well as the entertainment is free. There will be courtesy shuttle bus service throughout Depoe Bay and into the park. A highly-valued travel and activity prize raffle (tickets $5 each) will add to the fun. Salmon Bake logo gear and souvenirs will be available for sale before and after the event at the Depoe Bay Visitor Center and during the event at the Chamber’s souvenir booth.
Entertainment Schedule:
10:30 - 11 a.m.: Strolling/welcoming musician Brent Barry
11 - 11:45 a.m.: June Rushing Band (Folk/Favorite Oldies)
12 - 12:45 p.m.: Turquoise Pride Singers (Native American dancers)
1 - 1:45 p.m.: Michael Dane & Friends (Tropical music from the islands)
2 - 2:45 p.m.: Turquoise Pride Singers (Native American dancers)
3 - 3:30 p.m.: Uncle Brady & the Wailing Bags Boys (Rock/Blues)
Dockside Charters is the title sponsor for the event. Other sponsors include Mazatlán Restaurant (Depoe Bay), US Bank (Newport), That Oregon Life, Scout NW, Ainslee’s Salt Water Taffy (Depoe Bay) and Chinook Winds Casino (Lincoln City). A portion of proceeds from the event and raffle will be contributed to the Depoe Bay Chamber Community Fund which supports needs of local citizens, organizations, visitors and the community-at-large.
For additional event information visit www.depoebaychamber.org, email info@depoebaychamber.org or call the Chamber at 541-765-2889.
To volunteer for this fun community event please call Michelle at 541-921-0347.
