Lincoln City Parks & Recreation (LCP&R) just concluded its 10-Week long “RECKids Summer Adventure Camp” and is ready to get back into the classroom for its 9-month after-school program. RECKids Afterschool Program features arts, crafts, science projects, music, sports, homework help, and other recreational activities for children in grades K-6.
After a year of hosting RECKids at the Lincoln City Community Center, the RECKids Afterschool Program returns to Oceanlake Elementary for the 2021-2022 school year. All RECKids Programs operate under the LCP&R and Lincoln County School District policies. Childcare in Lincoln County is in high demand, and there is still space available in our program.
A new feature for the school year is that parents can register their students for the entire school year with 9 month-to-month payments, or pay for the school year upfront. Registration includes after-school care Monday through Friday in addition to all-day care during teacher in-services and conference days from 7:30am – 5:30pm.
For more information about the RECKids Afterschool Program or continued updates on all of LCP&R activities, please follow the Lincoln City Parks and Recreation FB page, visit https://www.lincolncity.org/parksandrec, or call 541.994.2131.
