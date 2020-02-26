Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and Public Health Department are excited to announce the creation of a new volunteer group, the Lincoln County Medical Reserve Corps (MRC).
The MRC is a national network of volunteers organized locally to respond to emergency disasters, pre-planned public health initiatives, or any event where additional medical personnel might be needed. We are recruiting current or former medical professionals with an unencumbered license, public health professionals and support staff to join our new MRC team.
If you or someone you know is seeking a meaningful volunteer opportunity, they are encouraged to attend one of the following informational sessions:
Tuesday, March 10
6-7 p.m. Waldport Community Center, 265 NW Hemlock, Waldport, OR
Wednesday, March 11
6-7 p.m. Court House – BOC Room, 225 W Olive St., Newport, OR
Thursday, March 12
6-7 p.m. St. Clair Fire Station, 4520 SW Hwy 101, Lincoln City, OR
The MRC aims to improve community resiliency and medical preparedness in the event of a community emergency response, public health outbreak or disaster response. If you can’t make one of the sessions or to find out more information visit
https://www.co.lincoln.or.us/emergencymanagement/page/medical-reserve-corps-team-mrc
