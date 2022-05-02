This May 5-8, Carter’s is encouraging parents to bring in old clothes to recycle in-store in the Lincoln City area for its Closet Cleanout Event. Those who bring in clothing will receive 20% off a $25 in-store purchase at Carter’s that can go towards new clothing and accessories for their little ones. It’s a great opportunity for parents in Lincoln City to head out to their local Carter’s store and refresh their children’s wardrobes in an eco-friendly way.
An extension of Carter’s KIDCYCLE™ program, allowing families to recycle well-loved clothing to create a positive impact on our environment, this new in-store KIDCYCLE™ opportunity will be available in 46 stores, including stores in the Lincoln City area.
Carter’s understands that little ones grow fast and wants to ensure that parents have a sustainable option for clothing that can no longer be passed on or donated. In 2021, the KIDCYCLE program received shipments totaling more than 8,300 pounds of materials that would have otherwise gone to landfills.
This in-store KIDCYCLE program comes on the heels of a newly announced Carter’s strategy – Raise the Future - rooted in Carter’s purpose to inspire generations raising the future. Carter’s and its family of brands is committed to a world where all families with young children - including future generations - can grow and thrive.
For more information about the initiative and store locations please visit, carters.com/kidcycle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.