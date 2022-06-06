The Lincoln City Cultural Center is proud to announce the return of an annual tradition: the free theatre workshop and performance with the traveling directors of Missoula Children’s Theatre. An audition will be held for the Missoula Children's Theatre production of “Red Riding Hood” from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, June 27, at the Lincoln City Cultural Center.
Students who are cast will take part in the MCT day camp and rehearsal week from June 27 to July 1. A performance for friends and family will take place at the end of the week on Saturday, July 2. This year’s production will have parts for up to 60 young people, and students from grades 1-12 are encouraged to audition.
All participating students must arrive with a parent or guardian who is authorized to sign the appropriate forms. Those auditioning should arrive at 9:40 a.m. and plan to stay for the full two hours. Some of the cast members will be asked to stay for a rehearsal immediately following the audition.
Among the roles to be cast are Red Riding Hood; her three Girlfriends; Little Loveable Wolf; the Hood Family; the Three Little Pigs; a Woodsman; a Locksmith; Ranger Rooney; The Boy who Cried Wolf; the Wolfgang; Forest Shadows; and some rascally Raccoons. No advance preparation is necessary. Assistant directors will also be cast to aid in rehearsals throughout the week and to take on essential backstage responsibilities.
The Missoula Children's Theater touring productions are complete with costumes, scenery, props and makeup. The MCT tour actor/directors will conduct rehearsals throughout the week from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. This one-week workshop provides young participants with lessons in public speaking, communications, and teamwork, as students in grades 1-12 learn, rehearse and perform a play together. For more information, please contact the Lincoln City Cultural Center at 541-994-9994, or email Frank, the event coordinator, at frank@lc-cc.org
