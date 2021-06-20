Red Road to DC makes a stop at Chinook Winds Casino Resort

It’s a totem pole that tells stories of past and current struggles — and carries a message of hope for the future. On May 28th, Chinook Winds Casino Resort and Siletz tribe was the location for the 55th stop on the journey. Many tribes were represented and the messages from Elders was tragic and inspiring.
The House of Tears Carvers from the Lummi Nation, located in Washington’s northernmost coast, are traveling through the West Coast with their “Red Road to DC” totem pole on a cross-country trip to spread awareness. The message is of hope. The message is of Unity. With members from a myriad of tribes, all one family, The House of Tears Carvers were joined in traditional native songs and ceremonial prayers to bless this totem, to bless their path and to convey their message.
They are bound for the nation’s capital, where the totem pole will make stops at the White House and the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian. It is their intention to bring awareness to the needs of Native American peoples. The Red Road to DC Totem Pole Journey is to protect sacred sites. Tribal Elders spoke also about their mission to inspire change in some of the leadership awareness, laws and institutions that govern decision-making that affects their native lands, environmental impacts, and Native Americans as a whole.
‘The totem pole isn’t what is Sacred. It’s the gathering of the people around the Pole -- that is what is Sacred.’ -Tom Samson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.