The directors are headed our way, in their little red truck. They’ve got the scripts, the costumes, the sets, the music -- now all they need is YOU! All local students, entering grades 1-12, are invited to join the cast of the Missoula Children’s Theatre production of “Johnny Appleseed,” July 26-31at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. Thanks to local sponsors, Meredith Hospitality and the Walter R. Behrens Foundation, there is no fee to participate.
“Johnny Appleseed” is an MCT favorite, a heart-warming adventure with roles for up to 60 students. No advance preparation or experience is necessary. The students will audition on Monday, July 26, and will receive their cast assignments on the spot. Rehearsals will be held each day, with a varied schedule based on ages and roles. On Saturday, July 31, the actors will hit the stage for two performances, at 3 and 5:30 p.m.
The Missoula Children’s Theatre workshop is one of our favorite annual traditions at the Lincoln City Cultural Center -- please help us spread the word!
This year, in keeping with COVID guidelines, advance registration is required. If spaces exist, walk-ups will be accepted on Monday morning. Sign up using our new ArtsPeople system at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?class=lcc
They’ve also got paper registration forms at the center, open 10-4 Thursday through Sunday. Questions? Call us at 541-994-9994.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.