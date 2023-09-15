Floral Design, Dungeons & Dragons, Mushroom Foraging, Conversations about Geology, Visionary Painting, Self-Defense, Apple Appreciation, and more - these are just some of the exciting new community education courses featured at Oregon Coast Community College (OCCC) this fall.
Popular returning classes include Guitar for Beginners, Introduction to Improv, gardening, birding, fitness, and art – including painting, mosaics, watercolor, collage, ceramics – and more. Check out the full lineup of courses online at oregoncoast.edu/community-ed.
Classes take place throughout the fall term, September through December, and are held at locations throughout Lincoln County. Our instructors are passionate about the subjects they teach, and they are your neighbors, folks who live in our community and are excited to share their areas of expertise and interest with others.
The College is excited to announce expanded offerings at its South County Center in Waldport this term - including Literary Portrait Making, Japanese Brush Painting, Oil Painting, Chocolate Covered Strawberries, Photography, Zen Meditation, Mah Jongg, Before End of Life, and TikTok for Your Business.
Small business courses on offer this Fall include sessions on topics such as: Starting a Business in Lincoln County, the Basics of Excel and QuickBooks, Federal Contracting, marketing courses, and more.
OCCC’s Small Business Development Center is also offering extended courses for local businesses with its Childcare Business Accelerator (at no cost to attendees – learn more on the OCCC website), the Small Business Management Program, and Restaurant Small Business Management Program (also available with countywide scholarships thanks to Northwest Oregon Works and the City of Lincoln City). Interested parties should inquire by contacting Gregory Price, SBDC Director, at greg.price@oregoncoast.edu.
“The Small Business Management Program, and its innovative and specialized new cousin, the Restaurant SBM, have both been reimagined and updated from the ground up this year,” said Dave Price, OCCC’s VP of Engagement (and a 2010 SBM Program graduate).
To register or learn more about community education classes, visit the College’s website at oregoncoast.edu/community-ed, or call 541-994-4166.
Learn more about OCCC’s full range of degree and certificate programs available at Oregon Coast Community College, at oregoncoast.edu. Find OCCC on LinkedIn, or follow the College on Facebook and Instagram, @occcsharks. Or call the College at 541-867-8501.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.