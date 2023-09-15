Fall Registration

Community education students pose with their fish prints from Bruce Koike’s Goytaku class.

 Courtesy photo

Floral Design, Dungeons & Dragons, Mushroom Foraging, Conversations about Geology, Visionary Painting, Self-Defense, Apple Appreciation, and more - these are just some of the exciting new community education courses featured at Oregon Coast Community College (OCCC) this fall.

Popular returning classes include Guitar for Beginners, Introduction to Improv, gardening, birding, fitness, and art – including painting, mosaics, watercolor, collage, ceramics – and more. Check out the full lineup of courses online at oregoncoast.edu/community-ed.

