The Captain
For 20 years, Charlie Womack was a familiar personality waving at passersby in front of his shop, Treasures of the Sea on Highway 101.  He was often seen in a Captain’s hat, and sometimes with his wife, Patricia in her lobster hat. Womack died late in the night on June 25. According to his step-daughter Sandra Westgate, in December of 2019, his health began to fail and by September 2020 he was on oxygen.  With help from his family, he closed his shop in December 2020. Westgate said Womack kept a guestbook with special notes and comments from visitors who would come back year after year.  “He had endless stories of finds and people,” she said. Womack would have been 78 years old on June 29. His memorial service was on Monday June 28 at the Lincoln City Church of the Nazarene.

