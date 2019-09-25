Most parents ask a relative to watch their child so they can run to the grocery story, go on a date, or take a nap. However, some families don’t have a natural support system, and taking a break from parenting is not an option.
Respite care is a service that gives families a short-term break. During respite care, host families take in kids, providing fun and recreational activities. Kids get a break from their daily lives, and their parents get an opportunity to unwind and recharge, which helps stabilize families.
“Currently there are no respite homes in Lincoln County,” Jennifer Schwartz, System of Care coordinator, said. “This is a tremendous problem for the community because respite care is a crucial service for supporting and stabilizing families.”
To fill this need, Morrison Child and Family Services are recruiting families to provide respite care for kids in Lincoln County.
Morrison is holding a Meet and Greet to teach community members about respite services on Thursday, Sept. 26, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Lincoln City Community Center, 2150 NE Oar Place, in Lincoln City.
“Please come and learn about the possibility of becoming a respite provider,” Melissa Jackson, Morrison program manager, said. “This is a great program for people who don’t have time to be full-time foster parents, but can help kids a few days at a time.”
Host families provide respite care for children receiving mental health services from Lincoln County Health & Human Services, which includes children in foster care.
“Without this service, kids with mental health disorders can end up hospitalized or having to move from home to home,” Kitty Carter, Morrison division director, said. “This service really is a lifeline for these kids and their families.”
For more information about becoming a respite provider email fostercare@ morrisonkids.org or call 503-736-6510.
