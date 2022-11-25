Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Oh what fun it is!

Red Octopus Theatre Company’s annual holiday event, “The Christmas Show!” is back.

The Production

The production begins at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16 and Saturday, Dec. 17 in the Alice Silverman Theatre at the Newport Performing Arts Center located at 777 W Olive Street in Newport.
0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Are you shopping locally on Black Friday?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.