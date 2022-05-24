Amelia Zirin-Brown will celebrate a homecoming in “Rizo: In The Flesh” May 27 and 28 at the Newport Performing Arts Center (PAC).
Presented by Pacific Dance Ensemble, the chanteuse and raconteur will perform many of her own songs belted out in her signature caburlesque style with a full band from Portland.
“I’m choosing songs that are my favorites to sing,” she said of her latest performance. “I’m celebrating a welcome home.”
Home meaning not only Newport, where she was raised, but also, she says, referring to the pandemic, “a welcome back to a place where we can be less afraid.”
“Rizo” returns to Newport after performing at Joe’s Pub at the Public Theater in NYC, another home to her for more than a decade.
“I love that both of these places live inside me as much as I’ve lived in them,” she said. “I cannot wait to bring a sparkling, joyous party of a show to all the folks that attend.”
Billed as the high priestess of cabaret, Zirin-Brown is an international cult favorite.
“I don’t have a temple or a church but I have the stage, the nightclub, a concert – a way of connecting everyone in the audience’s light source,” she said. “We all have been through a collective trauma with Covid. I don’t think anything replaces the experience of coming together in a room. It’s a basic human need to connect in person.”
She will also reflects on what home means as a haven, as well as a prison.
During the pandemic, she said she found she needed to get out of her home more often but thought she had lost some of those skills.
“Screens do not cut it for me. To feel actually enlivened, I have to change my clothes and get out and into a group.”
“Part of our evolutionary survival is to gather in groups,” she added. “And yet, for good reasons, gathering in a group was made all but illegal, while isolating at home was virtuous. We’re still a little rusty in our social ways to get back together.”
During the pandemic, she left her Brooklyn apartment, returned to Oregon and bought a house in Portland. She also attended film festivals in Europe with the dark comedy “Potato Dreams of America,” where she has a cameo role as the Virgin Mary.
“Having my things in storage for two years made me feel like a Gypsy, and there’s freedom in that and in seeing the world as my home. It’s almost as if that gave my life a foundation of importance, rather than a settling in.”
Saying it’s important for her to be in Oregon now, her show seeks to portray the idea of what it is to return home.
Making a change to a new home is not without challenges. For years, Zirin-Brown regarded New York City as home, and New York Magazine called her the “quintessential New Yorker.” She used that image as a way to promote her performances internationally and was successful in creating her own show and securing a residency at Joe’s Pub over a decade ago.
But she found that despite the vibrancy of the people and what they create, New York was hard on the nervous system, and she missed trees and easy access to nature.
Dressing up in glitzy pantsuits and dresses and surrounding herself, literally, in glitter – almost a ritual of show business – “that’s what I can offer,” she said of her performance, a communal mending in chic metropolitan style.
A graduate of Newport High School, she is the daughter of longtime Newport residents and actors Ernie Brown and Deborah Zirin. She studied for years with Nancy Mittleman at Newport School of Artistic Movement and performed with Pacific Dance Ensemble. She will perform at the Oregon Country Fair in Veneta in July.
“We’re really excited to be performing at the Performing Arts Center again after more than two years, and hope the community will join us in bringing live theater back to Newport,” Mittleman said.
So come gather in a group once again May 27 and 28 for “Rizo: in the Flesh.” Tickets available at coastarts.org, the PAC box office or (541) 961-2316.
