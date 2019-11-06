The Roads End Improvement Association (REIA), in conjunction with the Lincoln City Police Department (LCPD), is announcing the kick off of a new Neighborhood Watch group for the Roads End area.
Police Chief Jerry Palmer and REIA Board Member Marie McFarland have been meeting with her committee to establish the first Neighborhood Watch group in the city.
The main focus of this group is to add eyes on the area to assist the police in detecting suspicious events in the neighborhood before they become problems, said the LCPD. In addition to the many more eyes observing the neighborhood, the Neighborhood Watch group is planning on organizing events for neighbors to get acquainted with others in their area. The group has already established block captains and is looking for more people to become involved.
"The police can't be everywhere, so we become the eyes and ears for the Police Department," McFarland said. "We don't try to make contact or apprehend, we just let people know we are there. Our main function is to observe, recognize and report as appropriate.
"We are coming together to keep an eye on our neighborhood and to assist our police department with their crime fighting and prevention. As we know, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure."
Chief Palmer said the LCPD is proud and excited to partner with REIA, and support the Neighborhood Watch Program in the community.
"We are so glad Marie is spearheading this initial effort to establish Neighborhood Watch in Roads End, and we are hopeful other areas of town will follow Roads End's lead," Palmer said. "We expect this to be an excellent partnership with our citizens."
McFarland and Palmer are happy to share this program with other groups in the city to help get their own Neighborhood Watch Programs going if interested.
The Neighborhood Watch Program was first started in 1972. Its primary focus is to empower citizens to help in the fight against crime. This organization has become very popular in cities around the country and is sponsored by the National Sheriff's Association.
Lincoln City is joining the effort with Roads End leading the way. There are other neighborhoods in the city that are also looking into starting programs of their own.
If you have questions about this program or wish to be put in touch with Marie McFarland and the Roads End group, please contact Lincoln City Police at 541-994-3636.
