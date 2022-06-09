Gleneden Beach Community Club is sponsoring a Rock Painting Party, from 3-5 p.m. Thursday, June 23. Bring your own rocks or use one of ours.
Paints and instructions provided, along with snacks. $3 for club members; $5 for non-members. 110 Azalea, Gleneden Beach.
