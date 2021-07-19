St. Peter the Fisherman Lutheran Church in Lincoln City invites children to Rocky Railway VBS: Jesus’ power pulls us through. There will be mountains of fun at St. Peter the Fisherman Lutheran Church from 9 a.m. to noon, July 26 to July 30.
The church is located on Highway 101 at SW 14th St. Across from Lincoln City Outlets.
Children will ride the Rocky Railway with Bible Adventures, songs, teamwork-building games and fun snack-eating experiences.
There will also be sciency-fun gizmos and Bible Buddies to take home.
Each day concludes with the Rock Wrap-Up that gets everyone involved in living what they’ve learned.
Family members and friends are encouraged to join in daily for this special time at 11:30 a.m.
Rocky Railway is for kids going into kindergarten through 6th Grade. Pre registration is requested, but not required. A bus is available.
Please call or e-mail the church for registration and transportation information at 541-994-8793 or stpeterlc@yahoo.com.
