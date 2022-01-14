Rotary Club donation
Submitted photo

At their meeting on Jan. 12, Rotary Club of Lincoln City presented a $1,000 check to Tracy Berry, head of the HELP program for the Lincoln County School District. HELP assists students who are dealing with challenges of homelessness and transition by providing them with needed resources. Lincoln City Rotary has supported this program for many years.

