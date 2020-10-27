Up and down the Oregon Coast, Lincoln City’s neighboring towns have been coming to the aide of North Lincoln County following the Echo Mountain Complex fire, including community clubs such as Rotary.
Last week, the Lincoln City Rotary Club accepted a check in the amount of $3,655 from the Seaside Rotary Foundation to help fire victims. Seaside Rotary members donated these funds to assist the Lincoln City Rotary Club meet their $12,500 match of a Re-Tooling Grant in the amount of $12,500 from Rotary International and Rotary District 5110.
“These grant and matching funds in a total of $25,000 will be available to put victims of the fire who have lost workshops/structures or homes, back to work,” Estle Harlan, Rotary Executive Secretary said. “In other words, Rotary is helping RE-TOOL individuals who may have lost their livelihoods or ability as contractors to continue to work due to the loss of tools or equipment needed for their trade.”
Occupations such as house cleaning, landscaping, home construction, auto mechanics, finish carpenters and similar trades may apply. The deadline for filing an application is October 30, 2020. The maximum grant amount per applicant is $1,000.
To be considered for this grant, applicants should email their completed application to lincolncityrotary@gmail.com before the October 30 deadline. Or, applications may be picked up and dropped off before the October 30 deadline at the Lincoln City Chamber of Commerce at 4039 NE Logan Rd, Lincoln City; Lincoln City Community Center at, 2150 NE Oar Pl., Lincoln City; MARC (Multi-Agency Resource Center) at the Lincoln City Outlets.
Lincoln City Rotary Club has partnered with Mills Ace Hardware (North) for a RE-TOOL event, which will take place at Ace Hardware on Monday, Nov. 9 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. At that time, tools, machinery and supplies will be disbursed to chosen applicants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.