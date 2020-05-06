The annual Community Days Award Banquet may have been canceled this year due to COVID-19, but many community organizations are still handing out their yearly awards, including the Rotary Club of Lincoln City.
Each year, the Rotary Club selects one of its members who meets and goes beyond the criteria of the organization, and that member is dubbed Rotarian of the Year. Criteria for the award includes:
- The development of acquaintance as an opportunity for service.
- High ethical standards in business and professions, the recognition of the worthiness of all useful occupations, and the dignifying of each Rotarian’s occupation as an opportunity to serve society.
- The application of ideal of service in each Rotarian’s personal, business and community life.
- The advancement of international understanding, goodwill and peace through a world fellowship of business and professional persons united in the ideal of service.
This year, Rotary President Ron Chandler named Jeanne Sprague as Rotarian of the Year.
“Jeanne became a member of the Rotary Club of Lincoln City in 2016 and quickly became an integral part of our club,” Chandler said. “Since becoming a member of the Rotary Club of Lincoln City, Jeanne has led our efforts in food drives, beach clean-up, trail building, recreational events and community building activities.”
Currently, Sprague chairs Rotary’s COVID-19 Week of Action Campaign and will continue to do so.
“Please join us in thanking Jeanne for representing the Rotarians of Lincoln City so well and putting service before self,” Chandler said.
