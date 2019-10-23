At the Oct. 23 Lincoln City Rotary Club meeting, a pair of Taft 7-12 student athletes were named the Athletes of the Month for their efforts during the fall sports season.
Junior Avery Nightingale, daughter of John and Hollie Nightingale, was the girls recipient of the award for her impressive play on the soccer field. Nightingale has become an offensive weapon for the Lady Tigers during the second half of the season scoring goals against both Salem Academy, as well as her game winning goal in Taft's upset victory over Blanchet Catholic.
For the boys, senior Lucas Hindman, son of Dustin and Kan Hankins, took home the title of athlete of the month for his quick work on the cross country team. Hindman has been one of the most consistent Tiger harriers this season with three top ten finishes. During October, Hindman ran a season best 18:24.6 at the Flat and Fast Invitational followed by a second place finish at the Fort Yamhill race hosted by Willamina.
