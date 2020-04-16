What’s better than a cold beer on a sunny Oregon Coast day? A free cold beer on a sunny Oregon Coast day, says local company Rusty Truck Brewing.
Due to COVID-19 (Coronavirus), bars across town have closed their doors to the public. For the Lincoln City brewers at Rusty Truck, they’ve also closed down operations and restaurants across Oregon that buy their award-winning beer have halted orders.
Despite this, Rusty Truck is taking action in the community and giving away free beer April 16-18 to the community.
“It’s just beer that we’ll have to dump down the drain, and we don’t want it to go to waste… I think a lot of breweries will consider doing this,” Rusty Truck owner Brian Whitehead said. “All of us here at Rusty Truck want to thank the essential workers who are keeping us going during the Coronavirus outbreak. We also sympathize with the unemployed restaurant and hospitality workers and we feel your pain.”
The original beer giveaway announcement came via Facebook earlier this week, and quickly spread to their followers.
“When their post on Facebook went viral in less than 24 hours, with over 44,000 people reached, our inbox blew up with requests for the beer, and we knew they were onto something special,” Whitehead said. “So we’ll be delivering it straight to thirsty fans all day long in our awesome beer trucks, and offering pickup at our Lincoln City Brewery location.”
Rusty Truck originally had planned on taking orders and giving away a free growler or two by delivering straight to essential worker’s doors in the Lincoln City community. However, as word spread, the brewery ran out of growlers and their delivery beer trucks cannot handle any more deliveries.
“The response was pretty unexpected,” Whitehead said.
So instead, Rusty Truck is expanding on their giving Thursday-Saturday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and allowing people to come by their brewery to fill up their own growler or two liter bottles. They are offering ups three different beers:
- Low Rider Lager, a light bodied refreshing lager with a crisp, bready and slightly sweet flavor. Hops: Sterling, Saaz, Hallertau. ABV:5.5% IBU:15
- Beach Blond Ale, a light bodied blonde with a grainy, floral and slightly bitter flavor. Hops: Sterling. ABV:5.5% IBU:20
- Thirst Rescue Pale Ale , a light to medium bodied pale ale with floral aromas and notes of bread and pine. Hops: Simcoe. ABV:5.5% IBU:50
The distribution will be while supplies last and you must be 21 or older to order, and provide ID.
“Thank you for the amazing support Lincoln City!” Whitehead said. “Can't wait to see you at the brewery!”
