Lincoln City’s Rusty Truck Brewing takes another step to increase tourism and boost the local economy by opening The Rusty Truck Commons outdoor event/performance space. The area is tucked in between the restaurant and brewery buildings at 4649 SW Hwy 101 and allows for an approximate capacity of 500 people.
Rusty Truck partner Alex Trevino has teamed up with “The Ambassador of Good Times,” Jason Fellman of the J-Fell Presents promoter/talent booking agency to create Labor Day Weekend Fest, a series of three shows over the upcoming holiday weekend.
Performing on Friday night, September 3 is the cover band Red Light Romeos, whose repertoire focuses on the 70s West Coast Sound/AOR -- commonly referred to as “Yacht Rock” -- and includes songs from Hall & Oates, Christopher Cross, Doobie Brothers, Looking Glass, Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, and others of the like.
Saturday, September 4 is the renowned Stone In Love – Journey tribute band who, for over ten years, has performed faithful renditions of songs from one of the biggest rock crossover acts of all time. They deliver a high-energy performance that showcases all the hallmarks of the Journey sound – soaring lead vocals, lush four-part harmonies, signature guitar licks, fat keyboards, and driving rhythms – on legendary hits known the world over.
The ”festival” is capped off on Sunday, September 5 with a night of 80s hits performed by the band Radical Revolution, whose specialty is music from MTV’s golden age (Whitney Houston, Rick Springfield, A-Ha, Def Leppard, The GoGos, Kenny Loggins), performed with a high-energy, “good-time vibe.”
The series is sponsored in part by iHeartRadio partners K103 and 106.7 The Eagle. Tickets for all three concerts are available from Afton Tickets and are priced at $20 each show or $50 for all three.
There are also a limited number of “Party Tents” available for groups of 10 or more. The shows are all 21 and over. Tickets can be purchased online at aftontickets.com/rustytruck
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.