With spirits sagging and cabin fever tightening its’ grip, what are folks to do to pass the time in good spirits?
Rusty Truck Brewing saves the day!
Brian Whitehead, owner of Rusty Truck Brewing, answered the call from Lakeview Senior Living.
“Since we can’t serve our beer, we decided to give it away,” said Whitehead. “If you let beer sit, it doesn’t do well, so we started giving it away.”
Whitehead took two large barrels of beer to Lakeview Senior Living to bring some cheer to the residents.
“This is fantastic!” exclaimed Jennifer Whitmyer, Executive Director of Lakeview Senior Living. “Before we had to isolate due to COVID-19, we had Happy Hour every week with drinks and some fresh-made gourmet goodies. But we can’t do that now because we have to maintain social distance. When Brian brought the barrels of beer, we knew exactly what to do.”
Beer has been taken to every resident who wants it and will continue to be poured until it’s gone.
“Oh, you should have seen the smiles,” said Whitmyer. “On Sunday, one of our cottage residents’ birthdays was celebrated with this amazing beer! We are so grateful Rusty truck could help make their birthday just a little bit more enjoyable during this time.”
“My Grandmother never wasted anything in her life,” said Whitehead. “If she thought I was wasting good beer, she’d roll over in her grave.”
Check out Rusty Truck Brewing on Facebook page to find out if there will be some free micro brewed beer in your future. Rusty Truck Brewery is located at 4649 SW Hwy 101 in Lincoln City. Contact 541-994-7729 for more information.
