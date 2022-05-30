Tributes to Journey AC/DC, Tom Petty, as well as 70s yacht rock and 80s party hits cover bands have been announced as part of the line-up for Rusty Truck Brewing Company’s Holiday Weekend Fest series, outdoor concert events for the upcoming Fourth of July and Labor Day celebrations. These all-ages concerts will be staged in the Rusty Truck Commons, the area tucked in between the restaurant and brewery buildings at 4649 SW Hwy 101 in Lincoln City.
Rusty Truck owner Alex Trevino has once again partnered with “The Ambassador of Good Times,” Jason Fellman of the J-Fell Presents promoter/talent booking agency, to produce these summer happenings.
The Fourth of July weekend festivities get underway with Shoot To Thrill – AC/DC tribute band on Saturday, July 2. Sunday night features Petty Fever – Tom Petty tribute. Stone In Love – Journey tribute caps off the weekend on Monday, July 4th and their set ends just as the Lincoln City fireworks begin just a few hundred yards away, providing clear sight lines of the display for concert attendees.
Labor Day weekend plans include two concerts, starting Saturday, Sept. 3 with Red Light Romeos whose “Super Sounds of the 70s” repertoire includes AOR and yacht rock classics from Doobie Brothers, Hall & Oates, America, and more. Sunday, September 4th features one of the Northwest’s most in-demand 80’s party bands, Radical Revolution, with a high-energy show of the hits that made MTV a generational phenomenon.
Fourth of July weekend tickets are on sale now. The cost per show is $25 adults, $15 ages 7-17, and FREE for ages 6 & under. Weekend passes (all three nights) are also available at $60 for adults, $35 ages 7-17, and still FREE for ages 6 & under. 5-9pm daily www.aftontickets.com/july4fest
Labor Day Weekend tickets are also available now. The cost per show is $25 adults, $15 ages 7-17, and FREE for ages 6 & under. Weekend passes are also available at $40 for adults, $20 ages 7-17, and still FREE for ages 6 & under. 5-9pm daily www.aftontickets.com/labordayfest
Additionally, Rusty Truck Commons will be open from 12-3pm each festival day (both weekends) with live music, games, tastings, food, and more. Free Admission!
