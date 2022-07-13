Flags of three states and one Canadian province flew at Salishan Golf Links this past week as the course hosted the Pacific Northwest Golf Association’s Women’s Amateur and Mid-Amateur tournaments. Players who are members of the Oregon Golf Association, Washington Golf, Idaho Golf Association and British Columbia Golf and hold handicaps below a certain level were eligible to participate. The Mid-Amateur event was for players 25 years of age and up. Thirty-six players came to Gleneden Beach from throughout the Northwest to participate in the two tournaments.
“We hosted the men’s PNGA Men's Masters-40 in 2020 shortly after reopening from the COVID shutdown,” said Tom Graves, Director of Golf at Salishan. “The organization liked how well the event went so they put us on the schedule for this year. It’s a great opportunity to showcase our course to the players and their families. After all, this golf course is the gem of the central Oregon coast.”
The PNGA has presented the Men’s and Women’s Amateur Championship since 1899, with cancellations only for three years during World War II and one year due to COVID. The format is two days of stroke play followed by three days of single-elimination match play.
At the end of stroke play, Lauryn Nguyen of Seattle led the Amateur competition with a 2-round total of 140. In the Mid-Amateur, defending champion Amanda Jacobs of Portland (150) was edged out for medalist honors by 2019 winner Gretchen Johnson, also of Portland (149). Complete results can be found at: https://thepnga.org/championships/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.