Salishan Golf Links hosted two Oregon Golf Association tournaments last week. The 31st Oregon Women’s Stroke Play Championship was a 54-hole event spanning three days and the 16th Oregon Super Senior Championship ran for two days and 36 holes. The Super Senior event was open to both men and women over 65 years of age.
Brent Whittaker, Director of Operations for the OGA, explained why Salishan was selected to host these two state-wide events. “This is a really good course for the field. The variety of the coastal weather and the challenging greens here at Salishan make for a great test for the players.”
Steve Wisecarver of Gleneden Beach, one of the local players who participated in the Super Senior, attested to the challenging weather conditions. “On Wednesday morning, the fog was so thick we couldn’t see where our drives went and couldn’t see the greens as we approached.” A chilly north wind soon blew the fog away but sent players trading shorts and polo shirts for long pants and jackets.
Other Salishan Golf Links members who participated were A.J. Velasquez, Gary Whittemore, David Veit, Gail Stonebreaker and Barbara Brown. This was Brown’s first time competing in an OGA event. “My goal is to stay calm and not rush,” she said, “... and have a good time.”
Jared Lambert, Head Golf Professional at Salishan, summed up the staff’s enthusiasm for the event. “After hosting the 2020 Oregon Stroke Play, we are pleased to have the Oregon Golf Association return to Salishan for another championship in 2021. Whenever we get the opportunity to host players who are among the best amateurs in the state, we want to take on the challenge. We hope to continue building a positive relationship with the OGA, and host championships for years to come.”
Taking top honors in the Women’s Stroke Play open division was Victoria Gailey of Tigard. Currently a senior at the University of Nevada, Gailey shot a 3-round total of 217. Portlander Amanda Jacobs, 2020 Oregon Amateur Champion, took second low gross with a 220. Kyra Ly, also from Portland and two-time Oregon Junior Golfer of the Year, came in third with a 221.
Low net prizes went to Alexandra Tomita of Happy Valley with a net 218 and Tannica Porter of Eugene with a 220.
In the senior women’s division of the 3-day event, Anita Rosemeyer of Roseburg finished with the top low gross score of 226. Leilani Norman from Eugene placed second with 239. The net prize went to Chris Oviatt of Milwaukee who had a net 225.
Penny Gibbons of Vancouver was the overall winner of the women’s Super Senior event with a 165 total for 36 holes. Flight winners were Rusty Beckel, Oak Grove, 171, and Carolyn Turner, Medford, 170.
For the Super Senior men, Alan Richardson of Bakersfield scored best with a gross of 150. Flight winners were Dean Stevenson, Portland, 151; Rich Everson, Vancouver, 175; and Gaylord Davis, Portland, 152. Net flight winners were Mark Manion, Eugene, 141; Todd Hagland, Newport, 141; and Gaylord Davis, Portland, 152. Salishan golfers Velasquez earned a 5th place gross prize in his flight and Wisecarver won 3rd place net in his. Complete results are at: www.oga.org/championships
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.