Salishan Coastal Lodge, formerly Salishan Resort, is open and taking reservations after temporarily closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In keeping with necessary changes resulting from the pandemic, Salishan has introduced new health, safety and cleanliness protocols throughout the property to protect its guests and team members. Salishan also is welcoming back guests with a variety of flexible offers, including 'The Coast is Clear,' and new 'Family Getaway Package,' which lets guests “buy one room and get one room for free.”
Salishan will also reopen its golf course and Aerial Park adventure course, and other new amenities.
“Our focus has always been on the safety, comfort and welfare of our guests and offering them a memorable experience they will forever treasure,” said David Hall, Salishan General Manager. “Our enhanced hygiene and sanitation practices will help build upon our already high standards of cleanliness to meet the new challenges and demands for travel that have resulted from COVID-19.
"We are also introducing new safety measures that will allow for social distancing so that our guests can relax and enjoy their visit with confidence, knowing we’re doing everything we can to protect them while they are here.”
New Health, Safety & Cleanliness Protocols
Salishan has introduced new health, safety and cleaning protocols throughout the lodge to create as clean an environment as possible. The new protocols comply with (and in some cases exceed) guidance and information shared by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as state and local authorities.
Additionally, Salishan has amended dining and enhanced its surroundings to ensure comfortable physical distancing.
New Summer Rates, Offers & Packages
Salishan has introduced new Summer room rates, offers and vacation packages to celebrate its reopening:
Coast is Clear Offer - With this risk-free offer, guests can enjoy 15 percent off their stay with no charges up front and cancellation fees waived up to three days before their arrival date.
Family Getaway to the Oregon Coast Package - Ideal for families who want more space and the convenience of an unlocked connecting door, this package includes two remote-entry, connected Traditional family rooms; $50 eco-adventure lodge credit per night; free bike rides, and a complimentary S’mores kit. The package requires a minimum stay of two nights with room rates starting at $279 and lodge fees waived.
Guests can make room reservations by visiting www.salishan.com or calling (800) 452-2300. In these uncertain times, with guests wanting flexibility when making travel plans, Salishan is waiving cancelation fees.
Now Open
Salishan will also be reopening many of its popular amenities for guests to enjoy with new measures in place to guarantee guest safety and peace of mind:
Salishan Spa - The spa is open Wednesday-Sunday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., with advanced reservations required, and will operate under limited conditions. As restrictions are lifted, the lodge/spa will modify operations – programs and activities.
Salishan Golf Links - The lodge’s golf course will be open to the public Wednesday-Sunday, for tee times from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Only one person will be allowed per golf cart.
Salishan Aerial Park - The park will be open daily, with reservations required. Guests will be asked to observe physical distancing and wear climbing gloves.
New Pump Track - This mountain biking course is 158 acres and a test for your biking skills. It’s an ideal destination for social distancing in nature.
Food and Dining
Salishan’s food and dining options are initially limited to:
Breakfast: A healthy grab-and-go breakfast menu will be available daily from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Provisions market. Guests can dine outside, in their rooms or take their breakfast on-the-go.
Lunch and Dinner: The Attic Bar & Lounge is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, offering a healthy, locally-inspired full menu. Guests have the choice of being seated inside or outside or they can order a takeaway.
Room Service: Food delivery to rooms also is available for guests. The food will arrive in sealed, to-go packaging, giving guests the choice of eating in their rooms or any of the lodge’s designated dining areas.
“After the stress of the past few months, we all appreciate how spending time with nature can greatly improve our well-being,” said Hall. “At Salishan, our guests can find inner peace by exploring the miles of beautiful coastline and majestic woods surrounding our property and by watching and listening to the wonders of nature all around them.
"They can enjoy the freedom of being able to play a game of golf again or go on a thrilling eco-adventure in the forest canopy. Or they can quietly sit on their private balconies and be at one with nature.”
Salishan will continue to offer guests the use of complimentary bikes and help with planning nature walks and hikes. Leisure and recreational activities, including lawn, will also be available for guests.
Due to current restrictions, Salishan has canceled some activities and programs and temporarily closed certain amenities, including the pool and gym. Once restrictions are lifted, those will reopen following all guidance and health/safety protocols.
About Salishan Coastal Lodge
Salishan Coastal Lodge is conveniently located just two hours outside of Portland on the Oregon Coast. The lodge’s 158 acres of forested land provides stunning views from all guest rooms. The outdoors comes indoors as the main lodge showcases local wood and stone that is complemented by an art collection featuring Northwest artists.
The property ties together classic architecture and eco-friendly practices. When not enjoying the grounds and the new guest experiences, guests can take advantage of a world-class spa, golf course, indoor tennis facilities, pool, sauna, outdoor fire pits, exceptional food and beverage, and fitness center year-round.
Condé Nast Traveler named the Salishan the No. 3 Top Resort in Alaska and The Pacific Northwest as part of its annual Reader’s Choice Awards for the second year in a row. Readers of Travel & Leisure also voted the lodge one of the 10 Best Resort Hotels in the West. For more information, please visit www.salishan.com.
