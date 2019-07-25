Salishan’s annual summer tradition, the Summer Concert Series, has been in full swing at the resort.
Music lovers have enjoyed live music under the summer sky with friends and family, with performances by some of the best Oregon bands. The free concerts began in May and will run until Aug. 31.
This weekend, Salishan will host the band Kalimba on Saturday July 27 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Kalimba is a world-class Earth, Wind and Fire Tribute band that will carry you back to the first time you heard these unforgettable tunes.
All ages are welcome. Paid parking is available on-property, and all shows will go on—rain or shine—with indoor venues as a backup. In addition, you can enjoy freshly prepared food and beverage options at the Music Is Instrumental Food Pavilion, open one hour prior to the start of each concert.
Proceeds will benefit the Taft 7-12 music program.
