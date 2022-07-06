Salishan tennis
Photo: Craig McKenzie

Salishan tennis players donned their "Wimbledon whites" last week to honor the famous British grand slam tournament during the Tuesday night mixer. The mixer, sponsored by the Central Coast Tennis Association, takes place the first Tuesday of every month at the Salishan Tennis Center starting at 5 p.m. Players of all abilities are welcome.

