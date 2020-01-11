Freedom from Smoking workshop offered in Newport
With the New Year comes new resolve to quit smoking or using tobacco. Are you ready to enjoy the benefits of better health, better relationships and more money by learning how to quit your craving?
Samaritan Health Services regularly offers free tobacco cessation workshops designed by the American Lung Association, called Freedom from Smoking. A free information session is planned for Monday, Jan. 20, from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Center for Health Education, 740 SW Ninth St. in Newport.
The information session will provide information about the next Freedom from Smoking workshop, planned to begin in February. Participants meet eight times over a seven-week period, including a group quit day during week four. In this series, you will learn:
- How to design a personal action plan
- Coping skills
- How to decrease cravings
- How to create your new self-image
- Behavior modification skills
- Weight and stress management
- How medications can help
- How to stay smoke-free for good
For more information and to register, visit samhealth.org/FreedomFromSmoking or call 866-243-7747.
Get heart smart with free cholesterol screening in Newport, Lincoln City
To help keep your heart healthy, Samaritan Health Services is offering free heart health screenings on Saturday, Feb. 1, in Newport and Saturday, Feb. 29, in Lincoln City.
Both events will take place from 8 a.m. to noon by appointment only. The Newport screenings will be at the Center for Health Education, 740 SW Ninth St. The Lincoln City screenings will be at Samaritan Lincoln City Medical Center, 2870 NE West Devils Lake Road.
Tests take approximately 15 minutes, with the appointment lasting about 30 minutes. Screenings include a full lipid panel with total cholesterol, glucose and blood pressure checks. Copies of test results will be provided so participants may follow up with their primary care provider.
For accurate test results, participants should not eat or drink anything other than water for eight hours prior to their appointment. Most medications are okay to take, with water, prior to the screenings. Check with your primary care provider to be sure. Heart-healthy refreshments will be provided for people to enjoy after their tests.
Registration is required and space is limited. To schedule an appointment, call toll free 1-855-543-2780 (1-855-5-HEART-0).
One-day intensive childbirth class offered at Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital
Expecting a baby is an exciting time for pregnant women, and a bit of good information can make it the best experience possible. To help, Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital is offering a one-day intensive childbirth class on Sunday, Feb. 16, from noon to 6 p.m.
The class will be instructed by Stephanie Marshall, RN, and Trista Selfridge, RN. Class topics include:
- Preparing for the challenges of labor and delivery.
- Learning about breastfeeding, relaxation techniques, what to expect when you arrive at the hospital, postpartum care, newborn care, and more.
- Addressing your fears by connecting with your partner or labor coach.
- Discussing options for handling pain.
- Learning about the basics of medical interventions and possible complications.
The class is free for those who plan to deliver at Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital’s Family Birthing Center. Refreshments and snacks will be provided, along with the opportunity to tour the Family Birthing Center.
Registration is required and can be done by calling 541-996-7179.
Become healthy by choice not chance with CHIP
Do you want to eat more and weigh less, while improving your blood pressure, cholesterol and heart health? If so, plan to attend a free information session to learn about the Complete Health Improvement Program (CHIP).
The 30-minute session is offered twice: Monday, Feb. 17 and Tuesday, Feb. 18, beginning at 6 p.m. It will take place at the Seventh-day Adventist Church Social Hall, 2335 NE 22nd St., Lincoln City. Pick the date that works best for you and register to save your seat.
Presented by physicians, volunteer staff from Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital and members of the SDA Church, CHIP is a simple 30-day lifestyle education program. It helps participants discover ways to take charge of their health with safe, simple and deliberate lifestyle choices.
The program begins with a comprehensive health screening on Friday, Feb. 21, followed by evening meetings on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays for five weeks ending April 2. Each meeting includes discussion and videos on topics including heart disease, diabetes, cancer, stroke, depression, diet and exercise along with a delicious meal prepared by the group leaders.
Tuition is charged for the CHIP sessions, with discounts available for accompanying spouses or friends. Some individuals may qualify for a scholarship. For complete information and to register plan to attend one of the information sessions or email Bobbi Ordelheide at bordelhede@gmail.com or leave a message at 541-992-3856.
For more information about CHIP, visit chiphealth.com.
