The five hospitals of Samaritan Health Services have awarded a total of $339,807 in Social Accountability grants to local service organizations, to be distributed during 2021.
Social Accountability grants are awarded within Benton, Lincoln and Linn counties. Funding decisions are made by committees consisting of employees and board members at each Samaritan-affiliated hospital. Funded programs address unmet needs of underserved populations and improve overall community health.
Social Accountability grants are part of the larger Samaritan Community Benefit program, which encompasses the organization’s efforts to build healthier communities by providing direct and in-kind support for services such as health screenings, health professions education, health research and community health activities. Community Benefit also encompasses the charity care that Samaritan provides to low-income patients.
To be eligible for Social Accountability funding, programs must:
Focus on unmet needs in underserved populations.
Be collaborative, involving partnerships with Samaritan or other local community organizations.
Be located in and provide services within Benton, Lincoln and/or Linn counties.
Focus on prevention, with an emphasis on improving the health status in the community that includes equity, diversity and inclusion.
Focus on a specific program or project within the agency or organization.
Use quality indicators to measure progress, report results and share them widely to attract more resources.
Plan for self-sufficiency.
Be fiscally responsible.
The following agencies received Social Accountability grants for 2021:
Benton County
ABC House
Benton County Drug Treatment Court
Benton County Habitat for Humanity
CASA – Voices For Children
Corvallis Drop-In Center
Corvallis Environmental Center
Faith, Hope and Charity, Inc.
Home Life
Jackson Street Youth Services
Old Mill Center for Children and Families
Options Pregnancy Resource Centers
Oregon Cascades Council of Government –Meals on Wheels
Senior Corps of Linn, Benton and Lincoln Counties
Stone Soup Corvallis, Inc.
Vina Moses
We Care
Lincoln County
Coastal Range Food Bank
Food Share of Lincoln County
Family Promise
Hearts with a Mission
Lincoln County School District – Job Opportunities for Youth - JOY Project
Neighbors For Kids
Oregon Cascades West Council of Governments – Meals on Wheels
Samaritan House
Senior Corps of Linn, Benton and Lincoln Counties
Linn County
ABC House
Boys and Girls Club of Albany
Faith, Hope and Charity, Inc.
Family Tree Relief Nursery
Fish of Albany
Fish of Lebanon
Jackson Street Youth Services
Lebanon Basic Services
OBRIA Medical Clinics/Pregnancy Alternatives Center
Oregon Cascades Council of Government –Meals on Wheels
Senior Corps of Linn, Benton, and Lincoln Counties
St. Vincent de Paul - Lebanon
Sweet Home Emergency Ministries
Sweet Home Pregnancy Care Center
Volunteer Caregivers
Learn more about Samaritan’s community benefit activities at samhealth.org/Impact.
