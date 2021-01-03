Samaritan-Health-Services-Logo.png

The five hospitals of Samaritan Health Services have awarded a total of $339,807 in Social Accountability grants to local service organizations, to be distributed during 2021.

Social Accountability grants are awarded within Benton, Lincoln and Linn counties. Funding decisions are made by committees consisting of employees and board members at each Samaritan-affiliated hospital. Funded programs address unmet needs of underserved populations and improve overall community health.

Social Accountability grants are part of the larger Samaritan Community Benefit program, which encompasses the organization’s efforts to build healthier communities by providing direct and in-kind support for services such as health screenings, health professions education, health research and community health activities. Community Benefit also encompasses the charity care that Samaritan provides to low-income patients.

To be eligible for Social Accountability funding, programs must:

Focus on unmet needs in underserved populations.

Be collaborative, involving partnerships with Samaritan or other local community organizations.

Be located in and provide services within Benton, Lincoln and/or Linn counties.

Focus on prevention, with an emphasis on improving the health status in the community that includes equity, diversity and inclusion.

Focus on a specific program or project within the agency or organization.

Use quality indicators to measure progress, report results and share them widely to attract more resources.

Plan for self-sufficiency.

Be fiscally responsible.

The following agencies received Social Accountability grants for 2021:

Benton County

ABC House

Benton County Drug Treatment Court

Benton County Habitat for Humanity

CASA – Voices For Children

Corvallis Drop-In Center

Corvallis Environmental Center

Faith, Hope and Charity, Inc.

Home Life

Jackson Street Youth Services

Old Mill Center for Children and Families

Options Pregnancy Resource Centers

Oregon Cascades Council of Government –Meals on Wheels

Senior Corps of Linn, Benton and Lincoln Counties

Stone Soup Corvallis, Inc.

Vina Moses

We Care

Lincoln County

Coastal Range Food Bank

Food Share of Lincoln County

Family Promise

Hearts with a Mission

Lincoln County School District – Job Opportunities for Youth - JOY Project

Neighbors For Kids

Oregon Cascades West Council of Governments – Meals on Wheels

Samaritan House

Senior Corps of Linn, Benton and Lincoln Counties

Linn County

ABC House

Boys and Girls Club of Albany

Faith, Hope and Charity, Inc.

Family Tree Relief Nursery

Fish of Albany

Fish of Lebanon

Jackson Street Youth Services

Lebanon Basic Services

OBRIA Medical Clinics/Pregnancy Alternatives Center

Oregon Cascades Council of Government –Meals on Wheels

Senior Corps of Linn, Benton, and Lincoln Counties

St. Vincent de Paul - Lebanon

Sweet Home Emergency Ministries

Sweet Home Pregnancy Care Center

Volunteer Caregivers

Learn more about Samaritan’s community benefit activities at samhealth.org/Impact.

