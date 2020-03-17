Because childcare services are a critical support to working families – including those in the medical and emergency services sector – Samaritan Early Learning Center (SELC) will continue to remain open.
Last week, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced a statewide closure of public schools from March 16 to 31, in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Currently, the Oregon Early Learning Division is not requiring childcare facilities to close.
As always, cleaning and disinfecting will remain a priority. Family members who are picking up or dropping off their children will be asked to wash their hands before entering the classrooms.
“Providing quality childcare is always important but even more so now,” said SELC Director Barbara Dougherty. “Samaritan Health Services understands the importance to support childcare needs for our most vulnerable families, as well as the families of health care professionals and first responders.”
Some families may choose to self-isolate and not send their enrolled children to the Early Learning Center. For these families, there will be no charge if they remove their child temporarily from care. Dougherty said that slots that are vacated may be reallocated for possible childcare needs for first responders, law enforcement, hospital and clinic employees, or others who must remain working.
Families with questions may contact Dougherty at bdougherty@samhealth.org.
Meanwhile, here are ways families and others can help stay healthy:
• Stay home when sick, and stay away from work, school and errands. This will help prevent others from catching your illness.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick. All SELC children, teachers and staff who are ill must stay home until their fever and symptoms are gone for at least 24 hours.
• At gatherings, keep six feet between yourself and other people.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth. Germs spread this way.
• Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, then dispose of the tissue. When a tissue is not available, cough or sneeze into your elbow.
• Clean and disinfect surfaces or objects. Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces at home, work or school, especially when someone is ill.
• Wash hands for 20 seconds under running water to help prevent the spread of germs.
• If you cannot wash your hands, use alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% to 95% alcohol.
