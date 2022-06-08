Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital healthcare workers, who are members of SEIU Local 49, held a rally Saturday, May 28. The rally brought attention to the community about concerns around staffing and wages.
According to SEIU Local 49, over 100 workers at the Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital have been bargaining with management since early March to address their concerns around making less pay than other Samaritan locations for the same positions. Samaritan Health Services said negotiations are still underway.
Rachel Eggleton, a certified nursing assistant II, has been on the bargaining team since the negotiations began.
“When my unit is full, I have nine patients that I’m covering, making it very hard to connect with each patient and let them know that I see their pain and suffering,” Eggleton stated in a press release provided by SEIU Local 49. “Like many of my coworkers, I feel a calling to work in healthcare to ease the suffering of others. And it’s a challenge to work with management who seem stuck in the dark ages about today’s realities for the wages we need to live in North Lincoln and the benefits we need to feel supported so we can provide the quality care our community deserves.”
The healthcare workers are asking for Samaritan management to recognize that no Samaritan worker should be paid less for the same job, not matter which location they work at.
“We rallied this weekend and not are giving up on what we’re fighting for,” Eggleton stated in the release. “One, we need people who want to stay and provide care the community deserves; two, the people in North Lincoln Samaritan work very, very, hard and deserve the pay we work hard for, not just the pay Samaritan wants to give them; and three, Samaritan should be a place where people can see it as a career place.”
Samaritan states they have proposed across-the-board wage increases for each year of a proposed three-year contract. They have proposed increases to the shift differentials that are equal to or greater than other SEIU contracts within Samaritan. Shift differentials are extra pay per hour for work performed on evenings, nights and weekends.
“Samaritan recognizes that wage disparities between its five different hospital sites do occur, usually as a result of contract negotiations that are done at different times for different groups of employees,” Samaritan Health Services provided in a statement to The News Guard.
Samaritan’s proposed wage increases at its Lincoln City hospital aim to reduce this gap. Samaritan states by the end of the first year of the proposed contract, a CNA2 at the Lincoln City location would see a 19 percent increase in their pay as a result of the proposed across-the-board wage increase, the targeted wage increase and the standard step increase for eligible employees.
“We are committed to providing quality health care to the community and to be an employer of choice by continuing to offer market-based competitive wages and benefits,” said hospital CEO Lesley Ogden. “We appreciate our staff who work diligently to care for patients and who work with pride and professionalism. We are eager for them to begin receiving their much-deserved pay increases.”
