Samaritan Health Services is hosting two job fairs this fall in Lincoln City and Newport, with numerous professional, nursing, allied health and support service positions available at both coastal hospitals and affiliated clinics.
The first job fair is planned for Monday, Oct. 21, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., at The Beach Club and Event Center, 2020 NE 22nd St., in Lincoln City. This job fair focuses on work opportunities at Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital and the Samaritan medical clinics located in Lincoln City.
The second job fair is planned for Friday, Nov. 15, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Samaritan Center for Health Education, 740 SW Ninth St., in Newport. This job fair focuses on work opportunities at Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital and the Samaritan medical clinics located in Depoe Bay, Newport, Toledo and Waldport.
“Health care offers a variety of interesting and rewarding work opportunities, which can lead to fulfilling, lifelong careers,” said Amanda Morris, director of SHS Employment and Recruitment. “At Samaritan, we have an excellent retention rate, which speaks to the quality of our benefits and work environment.”
At both job fairs, prospective employees will have the opportunity to:
- Meet personally with managers from a variety of departments, including nutrition services, environmental services, nursing, clerical, clinics and allied health (physical rehabilitation, respiratory therapy, pharmacy, laboratory and cardiac rehabilitation).
- Discuss apprenticeships and educational programs available through community partners such as Oregon Coast Community College.
- Receive information about local housing options.
- Learn about SHS benefits.
- Speak to representatives from local chambers of commerce to learn about coastal living.
- Win door prizes.
- Apply for positions at application stations, with assistance from SHS Human Resources. It may be helpful to bring a resume to reference.
Job fairs are open to all. For more information, email SHSHRRecruitingDepartment@samhealth.org.
