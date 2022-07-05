Healthcare workers at Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital (SNLH) who are members of the healthcare union, SEIU Local 49, voted overwhelmingly to approve a settlement with Samaritan management on a new union contract. The 115 workers–including ER techs, certified nursing assistants, respiratory care practitioners, radiologic technologists, phlebotomist, pharmacy technicians, patient access representatives, housekeepers and dietary staff–were united in their commitment to raise staffing and safety standards, improve healthcare for patients and employees, increase wages, and expand education funding.
As caregivers dealt with early pandemic hospital closures and wildfire losses in 2020, they united to advocate for working conditions and pay that they believe will improve the staffing needed to provide quality patient care the community deserves. Workers focused on gains that would help recruit quality, compassionate caregivers, and retain highly skilled and experienced staff, seeking recognition for their dedication and commitment in keeping the coastal community safe.
“This has been a long two years of dealing with the pandemic and the impact of the wildfires on our community. We knew that we had to see real gains in the contract to be able to attract and retain highly-skilled caregivers to provide the quality care that our community deserves,” says Brittany King, CT Special Imaging Tech, Samaritan North Lincoln.
Ms. King shares, “We had just opened our new hospital the month before everything closed down due to the COVID pandemic, so when we reopened, we had to learn a new space, along with new processes and procedures to keep the community safe through the pandemic. Then the wildfires shut us down again and our community lost homes, creating a housing shortage. I feel very fortunate that we were able to bargain our contract this year so people can afford to live here.”
Samaritan healthcare workers won wage increases that reflect the value of their contributions to our community. The average wage increase over the life of the contract is 22.48%, with an average 10% increase the first year, or an average raise of $2.42/hour. Some caregivers are receiving as high as 23.9% the first year.
"I'm overwhelmed with the gains in wages that we're receiving, " says Patricia Tutt, Sterile Processing Tech, Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital. "I'm receiving a 12.75% right away and it's going to make a huge difference in my life! I will be able to breathe a little and just live and work without the worry and stress of wondering whether I will be able to keep a roof over my children's head. I'm proud of how we remained united to win a great contract."
“We’re glad to see improvements that bring wages here on the coast to equality with Samaritan jobs in the valley. We know how hard it is to attract and retain skilled staff and we need solutions that support people living and working in Lincoln City,” says Susan Peters, Intake Coordinator, Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital. “We love our community and providing quality care for our patients and it’s great to see the recognition for our dedication through these tough times.”
Healthcare workers also spoke up to control the high costs of healthcare for employees at Samaritan Health and made some progress by winning guaranteed health insurance premiums and a stronger voice on the job to advocate for enough staff to provide high quality patient care.
“I’m proud that we were able to get guaranteed health insurance premiums through the life of the contract and a seat on the Health Insurance Advisory Committee,” says Kelly Taylor, Patient Financial Counselor, Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital. “Keeping healthcare costs contained and ensuring that we have a say in keeping healthcare insurance affordable is important to keeping staff and families healthy. We need to stay healthy so we can be there for our patients.”
“We’re glad we won such a strong union contract so that we can keep up with the changing times and see Samaritan North Lincoln be a viable employer for the community,” says Brittany King. “We look forward to building the strength of our Union while working with Samaritan management through our Labor Management Committee, staffing committee and healthcare committee to create an environment that supports the health and wellbeing of our patients, staff, and community.”
“As a union of frontline caregivers, we increasingly see Samaritan Health Systems making centralized decisions that impact local community hospitals like North Lincoln,” says Meg Niemi, President, SEIU 49. “This contract is a step in the right direction for coastal caregivers to be treated with the respect and equality they deserve. Along with SEIU members at Good Samaritan in Corvallis, Albany General, and Pacific Communities in Newport, caregivers at North Lincoln are committed to continue to make sure Samaritan is a great place to work and receive care.”
Samaritan healthcare workers remained dedicated to their communities in providing quality patient care throughout the COVID pandemic, placing themselves and their families at risk of contracting the disease. Workers united to win solutions to address key priorities for fair and competitive wage increases, keeping healthcare costs contained, and union members will continue to advocate for protections against COVID and hazard pay for their dangerous work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.