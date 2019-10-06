October is the best time to receive your annual flu shot for maximum protection throughout the flu season, and the Samaritan clinics in Lincoln City are making it easier to get one.
Beginning Monday, Oct. 7, flu shots will be given without an appointment at the walk-in clinic located at Samaritan Coastal Clinic, 825 NW Hwy. 101. Hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekends.
On Wednesdays, Oct. 9, 16, 23 and 30, Samaritan Lincoln City Medical Center will give flu shots between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Appointments are required and can be made by calling 541-994-9191.
