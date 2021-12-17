Samaritan House is pleased to announce that artist Bill Kucha has given some prints to sell as a fundraiser. The prints are pictured with the dimensions of each print; these prints are generous in size and the colors are beautiful.
Each print is $40 and 100% of the proceeds will go toward services to families living at Samaritan House. Samaritan House has the prints hanging in the office to view from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Call 541-574-8898, email Sherrie.Samaritan@gmail.com or message on Facebook to purchase one or more prints.
What a great Christmas gift, a thank you gift, decorate an office or sun room. These prints are sure to brighten any room and take you away to warm beautiful places.
Bill Kucha
Born in 1945, Bill Kucha’s creative work was primarily influenced by the 1960s. In the art sphere, a multitude of powerful changes were also taking place.
Pop Art, embracing the culture of mass media through the works of Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein and Tom Wesselmann, was gradually breaking down the bases on which the creation and reception of art were built.
Prints will be for sale during the month of December.
Thank you for supporting Samaritan House and Bill and Dorothy Kucha for the gift of art.
