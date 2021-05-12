This past year, Samaritan Health Services contributed nearly $126 million toward community health in Benton, Lincoln and Linn counties.
These investments are designed to support activities related to Samaritan’s six priority areas: healthy families, greater access to health care, better networks, healthy kids, healthy teens and healthy seniors.
Samaritan makes this information available in its annual Community Health Impact Report. Available now, the 2021 report highlights the investments made in community health activities, such as free health screenings, services for low-income individuals, health-related research especially related to the COVID-19 pandemic, training for health professionals and grants to local non-profits in support of health initiatives.
“We are proud and honored to collaborate with organizations throughout our service area to achieve our mission of ‘Building Healthier Communities Together,’ especially during the pandemic with unique challenges intensifying the need in our communities,” said Doug Boysen, president and CEO of Samaritan. “We stand ready to provide exemplary medical care to all those in need and we also support community-based efforts to further health and wellness. We call this our community benefit commitment.”
Learn how Samaritan’s contributions impacted local organizations, including the Boys & Girls Club of Albany; Faith, Hope & Charity; Senior Corps; Options Pregnancy Resource Center; Family Promise of Lincoln County and Hearts with a Mission of Lincoln County.
Visit samhealth.org/Impact to read the report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.