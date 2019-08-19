Nonprofit organizations in Lincoln County interested in applying for Social Accountability funding from Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital and/or Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital are invited to submit a full proposal no later than 4 p.m., Monday, Sept. 23.
A complete proposal must address one of the following goals and priorities, include a project description, identify how the project will address health equity, identify the target population the project is addressing and have measurable outputs.
The hospitals’ goals and priorities are:
• Goal: Healthy Families – Increase physical activity, fitness and access to nutritious foods for children and families.
Priorities – Poverty, Food Insecurity
• Goal: Better Networks - Increase social supports for families.
Priorities – Homelessness-Adult Shelter
• Goal: Healthy Kids - Increase services and supports for children.
Priorities - Child abuse and/or neglect
• Goal: Healthy Teens - Increase services and supports for adolescents.
Priorities – Child abuse and/or neglect, Poverty, Food Insecurity
• Goal: Healthy Seniors - Increase social support for seniors.
Priorities – Poverty, Food Insecurity
Agencies who are planning to apply are strongly encouraged to attend a grant information meeting on Friday, Aug. 23, at 2 p.m. at Gleneden Beach Fire Department Conference Room, 6445 Gleneden Beach Loop.
For more information, contact JoAnn Miller, Director of Community Health Promotion, at jomiller@samhealth.org or 541-768-7330, or Rochelle Hazelton at rhazelton@samhealth.org or 541-768-5256.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.