An expecting mom’s instincts told her to pack her hospital bag when she went for a routine visit to her OB/GYN on Jan. 6, even though her due date was not for another three weeks.
That was a smart move for Katie Gandy of Grand Ronde because her baby was born very early the next morning – the first baby born in 2022 at Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital.
Paisley Marie Gandy was born at 1:40 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 7. She weighed five pounds, two ounces and was 18.25 inches long. She was delivered by Dr. Danielle King, of Samaritan Women’s Health Center.
Katie said Dr. King was her physician during her pregnancy and even after moving from Otis to Grand Ronde, she wanted to continue her care with this physician. Although Paisley is Katie’s first, she said she is familiar with caring for babies, as the oldest of five siblings.
Keeping with tradition, a large gift basket filled with adorable and useful baby items was presented to the first new mom of the year by Leslie James, development specialist for the North Lincoln Hospital Foundation.
