On Tuesday, Feb. 4, Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital opened the doors to its new facility just steps away from the 51-year-old hospital it was built to replace.
Patients were moved from the old hospital to the new building at 7 a.m. and shortly thereafter new patients began arriving at the new Emergency Department.
“I am so excited to be in our new beautiful, state-of-the-art hospital,” said Lesley Ogden, MD, Chief Executive Officer for Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital. “Thanks to a lot of detailed planning and the support of our employees, contractors, vendors and the community, the move went smoothly.”
The interior design has a Northwest feel reflecting the coastal forests and Pacific beaches of Lincoln City, and almost every inpatient room has a view of Devils Lake. With an efficient, innovative, flexible and patient-centered focus, the $42 million critical access hospital was made possible through a collaboration between Samaritan Health Services, North Lincoln Health District, North Lincoln Hospital Foundation and the design-build team of HGA Architects and Skanska USA Building.
During a blessing ceremony the day before opening the new hospital, Ogden told the gathered staff:
“As our community has grown, so has our hospital. We now have a facility that reflects the best health care that can be offered – from its beauty, technological advancements, earthquake resiliency and flexibility of use to its focus on the patient, our community and wellness. This hospital will keep our community safe and will be a hub of health care for another 50-plus years.
“This new hospital dream has come to its culmination after years of hard work, determination, perseverance and a little bit of blood, sweat, and tears. It has taken a substantial investment from Samaritan Health Services and an innovative solution and leap of faith from the North Lincoln Health District. I thank you for your vision and trust.
“Our community deserves this hospital and all of you who provide outstanding care, who are compassionate, who alleviate pain and suffering, and help to stop hurting and injustice deserve to work in such an amazing place. This hospital is a community resource that will touch everyone’s life at some point.”
Demolition of the old hospital will begin soon. In its place, an environmentally-friendly central parking area will be constructed to serve the new hospital and other buildings on the campus – including the former nursing home building that has been remodeled into administrative and business spaces and as the new home to Samaritan Physical Rehabilitation - Lincoln City. Once the entire project is completed, a grand opening celebration will be held in late summer.
Temporary accesses in place during hospital demolition
During the final phase of construction at Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital, from February through June, much of the campus will remain a construction zone.
Temporary access: To allow for the safe demolition of the old building and construction of the new main parking lot during this phase, everyone is asked to use the temporary hospital entrance located at the south end of the building on 28th Street, near the loading dock. Look for the white canopy, gold banners and other temporary wayfinding signage.
“Everyone” includes patients, visitors, volunteers, vendors and staff, with just three exceptions: patients seeking emergency medical care, pregnant woman who are in active labor, and emergency vehicles. Only they may use the temporary emergency driveway. For safety, foot traffic is not allowed on this single-lane driveway.
Relocation of services: The new hospital focuses entirely on outpatient and inpatient care, so administrative and business offices have been relocated to the newly remodeled Building 5, on the southeast corner of West Devils Lake Road and 28th Street. This building, formerly used as the Health Professions Education Center and, before that, a nursing home, is now home to several hospital departments, including the Business Office, Executive Administration, Human Resources, Medical Records and Physical Rehabilitation (physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy).
Parking and wayfinding: All parking spaces closest to the old hospital, new hospital, Building 5 and other clinic buildings are reserved for patient and visitor parking. Parking along 28th Street is not permitted. Temporary signage is in place around the campus, with delivery of permanent signage expected very soon. Also, security guards are available 24/7 at key locations to answer questions and assist with directions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.