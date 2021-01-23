Samaritan Health Services’ Marketing and Communications Department garnered numerous national awards in 2020 for exceptional work in health care communication.
Each year the department submits campaigns and materials for award consideration and as a way to gauge the quality of work being developed by health care organizations nationwide.
Samaritan’s community magazine, Heart to Heart, continues to receive top-level recognition as well as consistent feedback from community members on how much they appreciate the locally produced health content.
“We are fortunate to have such a talented group of creative professionals in our organization,” said Julie Manning, vice president of marketing, public relations and community health promotion at Samaritan. “We are pleased to be recognized for public health messages that are important to fostering a healthy and thriving community.”
The awards received are:
Aster Awards, Sponsored by Creative Images
Bronze, Heart to Heart, Winter/Spring 2020 (magazine publication)
Silver, Narcan Save Lives (billboard design)
Silver, Building Healthier Communities Together (billboard series)
Silver, Samaritan Health Plans sales folder (pocket folder)
Communicator Awards, Sponsored by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts
Excellence, Building Healthier Communities Together (integrated campaign)
Distinction, Building Healthier Communities Together Vallie Gibby (online video)
Distinction, Heart to Heart magazine (feature article for writing)
Hermes Creative Awards, Sponsored by Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals
Platinum, Building Healthier Communities Together (public relations campaign)
Platinum, Community Health Impact (annual report)
Gold, Heart to Heart, Spring/Summer 2020 (magazine)
Gold, Love Your Ladies (flyer)
Honorable Mention, Community Health Needs Assessment 2020-2023 (annual report)
Honorable Mention, Building Healthier Communities Together brand spot (video)
Honorable Mention, NARCAN Save a Life (public relations campaign)
Honorable Mention, Building Healthier Communities Together (web landing page)
Graphic Design USA, Sponsored by Verso Corporation
In-house design award, 1847 Bar & Grill (environmental refresh)
Apex, Sponsored by Communications Concepts, Inc.
Award of Excellence, Building Healthier Communities Together (campaign)
Healthcare AdAwards, Sponsored by Healthcare Marketing Report
Gold, Heart to Heart (new media)
Bronze, Building Healthier Communities Together (integrated marketing campaign)
Bronze, NARCAN Save a Life (health promotion program)
Merit, Building Healthier Communities Together magnet (imprinted materials)
Summit International Awards
Silver, Building Healthier Communities Together: Brand Story (video not-for-profit)
Bronze, Building Healthier Communities Together (marketing campaign)
Bronze, NARCAN: Opioids Awareness Campaign (public service campaign)
Hospital Marketing National Ad Awards, Sponsored by DTC Perspectives, Inc.
Gold, Building Healthier Communities Together (outdoor/PR program or community outreach)
Silver, Heart to Heart Magazine - Winter/Spring 2020 (print campaign)
Honorable Mention, Building Healthier Communities Together campaign (digital/social media campaign)
