Licensed Clinical Social Worker Helen Beaman has joined Samaritan Health Services. She provides behavioral health care and support at Samaritan Depoe Bay Clinic and Samaritan Toledo Clinic.
Beaman earned a bachelor’s degree at Oregon State University and a master’s degree in social work at University of Southern California.
Working in a correctional facility inspired her to become a clinical social worker.
“I witnessed mental strength and determination, and I was also lucky to work with some exceptional clinical social workers,” Beaman said.
She values being part of a kind and skilled team of interdisciplinary professionals.
“We spend so much of our lives at work, it’s nice to be surrounded by people who share a common objective,” Beaman said.
She chose to practice at Samaritan for the opportunity to serve patients in a rural community. Her father was a family physician who moved his family to Southern Oregon in the early 1990s.
“I’ve been in Oregon ever since,” she said. “I enjoy getting back to my roots in the family medicine setting and working in close-knit clinics.”
In her free time, Beaman hikes, runs, crafts and hangs out with her pets.
She is accepting new patients and can be reached by calling 541-765-3265.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.